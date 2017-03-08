WWE Rumors: Hardy Boyz undergoing WWE physical examinations?

Are The Hardys preparing to delete WWE?

Will the brothers show up at WrestleMania?

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, there continue to be mixed signals regarding the WWE future of Matt and Jeff Hardy. The former Superstars have been in high demand ever since they left TNA, and they haven't helped matters by teasing their end location over social media.

In case you didn't know...

The Hardys, who have now transitioned into being called The Broken Hardys, have reinvented their gimmick and given themselves a new lease of life within the world of professional wrestling.

A lot of that can be down to the work of Broken Matt, however, Jeff has also done well to adapt to his new character and make it as believable as his brother's.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Matt & Jeff were supposedly spotted in Pittsburgh last week which has led to a great deal of speculation that they were in town for their WWE physicals. This has yet to be confirmed or denied, but it would be an odd move considering they've just won the ROH World Tag Team Championships and look set to be involved with other promotions over WrestleMania weekend.

The ROH titles certainly throw a spanner into the works

What's next?

Fans will continue to speculate over the coming days and weeks as to what Matt & Jeff's next move will be, with a lot of people thinking that they'll show up at The Showcase of the Immortals. As of right now, that seems unlikely, but as we've come to learn in the wrestling business you should never say never.

Sportskeeda's take

No matter how difficult it may be, we just want to see The Hardys back in WWE again. Sure it'd be incredibly different from their previous runs, but they're one of the most influential tag teams in the history of the business and they deserve to showcase themselves on the big stage one last time.

We'd personally prefer to see Matt go off on his own, allowing Jeff to return to his Charismatic Enigma gimmick that got him so over with the crowd. Who knows, perhaps a world title run could be in the future of one or both men.

