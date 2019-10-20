WWE Rumors: Important difference in Bruce Prichard's role on SmackDown to Eric Bischoff's

Bruce Prichard and Eric Bischoff

Bruce Prichard is the new Executive Director of SmackDown, but it appears that his role on the show will be different from the one that Eric Bischoff had. With the ratings not being the best for the latest episode of SmackDown, there is a chance that quite a lot of changes are going to be made to the show heading into the next few weeks.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz talked about the role that Bruce Prichard has on SmackDown on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions. They also compared said role to the one that Eric Bischoff had during his time with the company.

Bruce Prichard to have more creative control

Tom Colohue mentioned that while Paul Heyman had creative control, Bischoff really did not appear to be involved in the creative department.

"There is no denying based on every report that's come out that the roles that Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman had didn't seem even close related."

He said that with Bruce Prichard coming in, he will have more control over creative as he will be leading the writing team as well. Thus, his role will be far more like Paul Heyman's than Eric Bischoff.

"It seems Bruce Prichard coming in, will have a very similar role to Paul Heyman, if not exactly the same. They will directly oversee creative and report to Vince McMahon."

He also said that there were issues with SmackDown, as it has been reported several times that SmackDown had to be entirely re-written by Vince McMahon several times over the past few months. It appears that while Bischoff was not brought in to address those issues, that's exactly what Bruce Prichard will be focusing on.

"There clearly were problems with the SmackDown process. Eric Bischoff was not brought in to fix those problems, otherwise, he would have had that role, but Bruce Prichard has been."

