WWE Rumors - Initial plans for The Revival at WrestleMania 36

WWE had some interesting plans for The Revival at WrestleMania

Whilst the status of WrestleMania 36 may now be up in the air following the COVID-19 virus, there is still a chance that The Show of Shows will go ahead in Tampa Bay next month, which is why WWE has continued to push forward their shows as though WrestleMania is taking place. A few months ago, when the plans were being drafted for the company's biggest event of the year, the fate of The Revival still hung in the balance, which could be why it seems that they were drafted into a match in Tampa on April 5th.

At present, it's highly unlikely that either Scott Dawson or Dash Wilder will be in attendance since both men seem to be quietly waiting out their contract expiry dates, but on the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the former Tag Team Champions were initially set to be part of a Tag Team Championship match.

"At one point they were part of a multi-team SmackDown tag team title match at WrestleMania, but so much has changed on the SmackDown side. No word if they’d be in the Battle Royal or not."

Scott Dawson's WWE contract expires in April, whilst Dash Wilder had an extra 10 weeks added to his deal after he was injured back in 2017.

The duo have turned down new contracts with the company numerous times and it now appears that both men are looking to run down their contracts so that they can move forward and work for promotions outside of WWE, much like Matt Hardy did recently.