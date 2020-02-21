WWE Rumors - Injured former champion set to return on SmackDown tonight

Sasha Banks could return on SmackDown

One Superstar who has missed time due to injury recently is 4-time RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Banks has been out with an ankle injury since early January. Her last televised match came on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown. The SmackDown women's division has missed The Boss this year and it will be good to have her back.

According to PWInsider, the wait for Sasha Banks could be over. Their report said that Sasha would be at SmackDown tonight. This will be the first time Banks has been back on the road for the company in weeks.

ALSO READ: Reason why two former WWE Superstars were backstage at AEW Dynamite this week

Banks was in the news recently for other reasons too. According to rumors, she filmed scenes for The Mandalorian and will be a part of the second season of the show. However, as of now, we don't have any further details on her role or character.

A number of segments have already been announced for tonight's episode of SmackDown. The biggest thing announced for the show is the return of Goldberg, live this time and not via satellite. It will be interesting to see what goes down between the WCW legend and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, days ahead of their match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

The Bella Twins will also be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Brie and Nikki Bella will be special guests on A Moment of Bliss.

We also have a #1 contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Carmella and Naomi. We also have a massive tag-team match, The Usos and The New Day teaming up to face Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, The Miz and John Morrison. As previously mentioned, we could also see Sasha Banks making her return.