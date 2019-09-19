WWE Rumors: Injured Superstar was supposed to win King of the Ring tournament instead of Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin.

Baron Corbin is the King of the Ring and that shouldn't surprise any of the fans. Despite Chad Gable's fairytale run to the finals, The Lone Wolf was always the favorite to win the tournament as underdog stories don't often get the deserved pay-off in the WWE.

Corbin, though, wasn't WWE's first choice to win the tournament. As revealed by Tom Colohue during Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions Clash of Champions review with Korey Gunz, Drew McIntyre was going to be the Superstar to win the KOTR tournament. McIntyre was then earmarked to face Seth Rollins in a Universal title feud, however, those plans were nixed after the Scottish Psychopath fell ill.

Regarding the plans of McIntyre winning, Colohue said:

"I have heard quite a few things over the process at the very beginning I heard, Drew McIntyre was going to be the guy, that obviously did not pan out."

Colohue later revealed that McIntyre was unfortunate enough to get sick at the wrong time as he was in line for a lucrative world title opportunity against Seth Rollins. WWE wanted to bring back the old format of the KOTR in which the winner went on to get a world title shot.

"I’m hearing he was supposed to King of the Ring, get his championship opportunity right afterwards as an end result for winning the tournament."

Colohue also stated that WWE management wasn't too pleased with the fact that McIntyre tried to hide his health issues, but that shouldn't trouble any of his fans. He is still positively over backstage with the officials and Vince McMahon even has big plans in store for him.

When will Drew McIntyre return?

The latest update regarding McIntyre's status is quite promising. The 2-time RAW Tag Team Champion has recovered from his illness and a recent surgery and is ready to return to TV.

When and how that will happen is anyone's guess but we're sure the creative is working on that as we speak.

