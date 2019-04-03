×
WWE 35 Rumors: Interesting update on the Usos' WWE future

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
239   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:44 IST

The Usos have signed a new deal
The Usos have signed a new deal

What's the story?

Well, it's been a strange few months for the Usos with Jimmy Uso reportedly being arrested after allegedly squaring up to a police officer when they pulled over wife Naomi, before the tag team would yet again become WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Rumours have been rife ever since about the pair's status within WWE, with reports suggesting they may be on the way out - but that doesn't look likely now after the pair recently signed a new contract, according to PWInsider.com.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, it was reported that Jimmy Uso was arrested after allegedly squaring up to a police officer after Naomi was driving the wrong way in a one-way street.

She got pulled over by a cop in a 2018 Dodge Journey and the insides of the vehicle reportedly "smelled of alcohol".

Uso was subsequently arrested for "disorderly conduct and obstruction", before being released on bond.

Ever since this incident, there has been speculation that the Usos may be on their way out of WWE, even after the pair won the Tag Team Championships on the blue brand.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com has today reported that WWE and current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have come to terms on a new deal, after their WWE deals were set to expire at the end of the month. 

The pair signed a new deal a few weeks ago, but the length and terms of which have not been made available as yet.

What's next?

The Usos will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods, The Bar and Ricochet & Aleister Black at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday.

What do you think about the Usos staying with WWE? Let us know in the comments.


Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
