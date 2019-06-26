WWE Rumors: Jerry "The King" Lawler being considered for a WWE show on Fox

Jerry Lawler

What's the story?

When SmackDown Live moves from the USA Network on cable to the Fox network on broadcast television, the show itself is going to change quite a bit.

Fox is going to want a more sports-centric product, and it looks like, for the money the network is paying, WWE is ready to play ball.

On top of SmackDown itself moving to the network, it looks like Fox is also interested in one or two studio shows to complement the live wrestling program.

And, it may also be hosted by a WWE Hall of Famer in Jerry Lawler.

In case you didn't know...

Debuting on the UPN network in 1999, SmackDown became WWE's first regularly broadcast show on a broadcast network. Since its debut, the show has moved around quite a bit, moving from the CW network to NBCUniversal's SyFy channel and then to its current home on the USA Network, the same cable home as Monday Night Raw.

Nearly one year ago to the day, WWE announced that SmackDown Live (which had been airing live, like Raw, on the USA Network since May of 2016) would be moving to the Fox network starting on October 18, 2019.

The agreement is set to last for five years. The agreement also opened up a relationship between Fox and WWE, with Fox looking to rebrand the network following the purchase of most of its assets to Disney earlier that year.

The heart of the matter

According to a tweet from the WrestleVotes account (and an h/t to StillRealToUs), Fox is also interested in having a secondary studio show to complement SmackDown each week.

Not only that, but they're interested in having WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer (and apparently he was also good at actually wrestling from what we hear) Jerry "The King" Lawler as the host of said show.

FOX has floated the idea to WWE about having Jerry “The King” Lawler as a main part of their WWE studio show that will begin once SmackDown moves over in October. The feeling is that Lawler’s image & voice is a familiar one, thus something Fox Sports is looking for. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 25, 2019

According to reports, not only is Fox looking for a more sports-oriented show, but also an edgier one, as well. And while he's certainly mellowed with age, Lawler is certainly associated with the edgier, more in-your-face WWE from the Attitude Era from the late 1990s.

What's next?

Nobody really knows what Fox's plans are with SmackDown, as they've yet to announce anything substantial. But, if they want a secondary studio show to complement SmackDown, having Lawler host is a fine idea.

Not only is he experienced, but he's also highly recognizable - not just among wrestling fans, but among the public in general. In the early 80s, he was involved in a feud with comedian Andy Kaufman which led to an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman, where Lawler slapped Kaufman right out of his seat.

Lawler also played himself in the movie about Kaufman's life, Man On The Moon.

