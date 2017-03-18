WWE Rumors: John Cena and Chris Jericho to take time off after WrestleMania 33

Major blow to WWE's star power after WrestleMania 33?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 18 Mar 2017, 13:41 IST

These veterans have been able to hold their own even in the modern era

What’s the story?

In an interesting development inside the WWE circle, it has been reported that John Cena and Chris Jericho will be taking a sabbatical after WrestleMania 33. Cagesideseats reports that both the veterans will be taking some time off from their hectic schedule to deal with other commitments.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena and Chris Jericho are two of the most prominent veteran performers in WWE right now. Their ability to capture the crowd has benefitted WWE for a long time now.

The heart of the matter

While we all are well-aware that Jericho will be taking some time off following WrestleMania33 to finish his commitments with Fozzy, John Cena’s name being added to the list has come as a surprise. Both these veterans are expected to take some time off after WrestleMania 33 as per Cagesideseats.

John Cena returned to WWE programming only a few months ago after fulfilling his other commitments. Cena taking time immediately after Mania is sure to cause some grumbles among the fans. It is also to be noted that Nikki Bella is also rumoured to quit WWE after WrestleMania 33. Whether this involves their personal relationship is yet to be confirmed. But rumours suggest that the duo will likely be missing from WWE programming immediately following WrestleMania.

What next?

John Cena and Nikki Bella will face The Miz and Maryse at this year’s WrestleMania in an inter-gender tag team match. The rivalry has been developing quite brilliantly as of late in SmackDown with some really intense promos from both couples.

On the other hand, Chris Jericho will face, his former best friend, Kevin Owens with his United States Championship on that line at this year’s WrestleMania. Given that Jericho is taking some time off, we can very well expect Owens to become the next United States Champion.

Author’s Take

While it is well-established fact that Jericho will be taking some time off after WrestleMania 33, it will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe reacts to John Cena taking time off again. It is to be noted that John Cena has been getting some flack from the WWE Universe as of late for acting like a part-timer.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com