WWE Rumors: John Cena and Nikki Bella won't work this Weekend's WWE SmackDown House Shows.

What’s the story?

John Cena and Nikki Bella won’t be performing at this weekend’s house shows for WWE’s SmackDown brand. The pro-wrestling community is a tight-knit one and if the rumour mill is to be believed, ‘The Leader of the Cenation’ and his better half won’t be making an appearance at the blue brand’s weekend house shows. This may come as a bit of a surprise to many fans especially considering the fact that Cena and Nikki were expected to go into overdrive to promote their budding rivalry against The Miz and Maryse. Here’s Cena going all-out in his workouts and Mania promotions:

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena is a 16-time WWE world champion, a record that he shares with pro-wrestling icon and WWE legend ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. Nikki Bella is a 2-time WWE Divas champion and holds the record for being the longest reigning Divas champ in WWE history.

The heart of the matter

Now mind you, Cena and Nikki Bella vs the Miz and Maryse is not official for Wrestlemania 33 as of today. That said, with Cena out of the WWE championship picture as of now and the recent segment involving the WWE’s two most famous power couples, a Cena-Nikki vs Miz-Maryse matchup seems the most likely scenario for the 4 superstars at this year edition of Wrestlemania.

Considering the fact that we’re less than a month away from the biggest annual event in sports-entertainment, the fact that Cena and Nikki are missing out on the blue brand’s house shows does seem a bit puzzling, to say the least.

What’s next?

The WWE, on its part, has neither confirmed nor denied anything regarding Cena and his better-half being booked at the weekend shows, fuelling rumours that the duo may be off SmackDown’s house shows this week.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Love him or hate him, Cena has stayed with the WWE through thick and thin. With that in mind, we can smell the WWE Creative cookin’ something up for The Leader of the Cenation and fans can expect him to be added to one of the ongoing storylines in the WWE’s blue brand.

The WWE is all about ‘What’s Best for Business’ and what’s best for business is having Cena booked in a decent feud for the Mania card. Shane McMahon book him right away damn it!

