WWE Rumors: John Cena expected to be part of tonight's Raw Reunion show

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 194 // 22 Jul 2019, 21:02 IST

John Cena is expected to be part of the Raw Reunion tonight

What's the story?

John Cena hasn't appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35, but according to a report by POST Wrestling, the former 16-time World Champion will be in attendance tonight in Tampa.

In case you didn't know...

Legends have been announced for tonight's show over the past week, but John Cena's status has been up in the air despite the fact that he is believed to be filming in Tampa at present, so it wouldn't be a far stretch for him to make a short appearance.

The likes of Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and even Shawn Michaels have all been officially announced as part of tonight's show, but at present, it's still a rumor that Cena will be in attendance at all.

The heart of the matter

John Cena answered the question last week regarding an appearance at tonight's Raw Reunion tonight as part of an interview with Deco Drive in Florida, which left many fans questioning whether or not he would be in attendance. Even though Cena has remained as vague as possible over the past few days, a new report by POST Wrestling has revealed that Cena will be part of tonight's show but in what capacity is unknown.

"They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um...we'll see?" Cena answered, shrugging his shoulders and doing his trademark "You Can't See Me" gesture."

Given the fact that he appeared as The Doctor of Thugamonics back at WrestleMania and the nature of this throwback episode, this could be the character that makes an appearance tonight.

What's next?

There will be many legends in attendance tonight, but the Raw 25 show didn't live up to the hype since the company had no idea what to do with the legends that they had booked. It is hoped that tonight's episode has a little more structure and includes the returning names in storylines instead.

Do you think John Cena will make an appearance tonight at The Raw Reunion? Have your say in the comments section below...