WWE Rumors - John Cena made many big backstage changes to the original Firefly Fun House match

The Cenation leader made some big calls to the match planned by Bray Wyatt and another SmackDown personality.

A lot of effort went into creating the twisted match.

John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

The Firefly Fun House was one of WWE's most audacious offerings in WrestleMania history.

Based on the reactions of the fans, the match worked in telling an incredibly layered story that even a traditional pro wrestling match would fail to deliver.

Whose idea was it all? Of course, it was Bray Wyatt's baby - for the most part. However, Bruce Prichard was also heavily responsible in how the match was conceptualized, shot, edited and finally aired for the fans to watch.

Dave Meltzer also revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that John Cena made a lot of changes to the match as well and it was done to make the entire spectacle a whole lot better.

Meltzer noted the following:

'The Firefly Fun House was Bruce Prichard and Bray and there were a lot of changes made by John Cena, so, supposedly for the better. That's what was told to me.

The Firefly Fun House match that aired on Day 2 of WrestleMania 36 has divided opinions amongst the WWE Universe. While a large section of the fanbase is impressed by the concoction of humor, real-life references and dark storyline elements that were portrayed in a comprehensive manner, there are still a handful of fans who couldn't digest the unusual style of content.

It was an extended segment with better production value than an actual match, however, as stated earlier, the story that was told could not have been showcased through an in-ring match.

There were so many takeaways and easter eggs from the match that it will blow your mind. Bray Wyatt, Bruce Prichard and John Cena managed to create something that the fans are not used to, but when all was said and done, it garnered the shock and awe reactions in a wholly positive way.

It was bold and probably the next big thing in the evolution of pro wrestling, however, would you like to see it more often? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.