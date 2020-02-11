WWE Rumors - John Cena's WrestleMania 36 status revealed

Will John Cena perform at WrestleMania 36? He certainly wants to

John Cena was interviewed by The Sun earlier this month. During the interview, Cena revealed that he was free during WrestleMania week and added that he wanted to perform at WrestleMania 36.

Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on this subject on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer said that if John Cena was indeed free and wanted to perform, there was no way WWE would deny him that chance.

Moving back to the interview John Cena did with The Sun, here were his exact words:

Performing at WrestleMania this year would be a gift. I haven't been intertwined in the machine of the WWE. I know those WrestleMania spots are few and far between. I've expressed that I'm off. But I've also expressed that I live in Tampa.

Cena confirmed that he will definitely be at WrestleMania and also paid tribute to Vince McMahon:

I will for sure be at the event and I have great trust in the process and I have great faith in Vince McMahon not only as a boss, but as so much more than that. As a friend, as a mentor.

If he were to tell me that he needs me, I would absolutely be active in whatever capacity, whether it would be like last year in New York rapping my way to the ring or the year before being a fan in the stands. There is no job too small.

John Cena made a brief appearance at WrestleMania 35 last year, returning in his Dr. of Thuganomics persona to hit Elias with an FU. Check out Cena's WrestleMania 35 segment below:

