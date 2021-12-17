Kevin Owens could be released by WWE under three circumstances – Reports

Kevin Owens recently signed a new WWE contract. As per reports, the offer by WWE was so excellent that AEW couldn't counter it. However, there's a no-cut clause in his new contract, which leaves Owens open to getting released by WWE at any given time.

Kevin's old contract was about to expire in January next year. However, WWE retained Owens by reportedly offering him a big-time contract. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE looks at him as a guy who can be moved in and out of the main event picture. He also said that while he's been offered a $2-3 million contract, WWE won't hesitate to release Owens if there's a drop in his value or their interest level:

''The 2-3 million a year range is so blinding to people, they sign, not realizing it's a 90 day contract that renews every day at WWE's sole discretion. But the non-cut does put the company in control if they perceive the value of the talent to drop, or they lose interest, or company finances take a downward turn (the latter of which isn’t happening but it's a safeguard in the event it does)."

What's next for Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens will be challenging for the WWE Championship on Day 1. He will face WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-way match. With Owens re-signing with WWE, there's a strong chance that the company will decide to make him the new champion.

Kevin @FightOwensFight



Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!



Good luck! 😊 Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Former Universal Champ? ✅

Former 4-Time Champ? ✅

Current Champ? ✅



Same. Damn. Night.



Your reckoning comes at #AndNew @WWE You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter.Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night.Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1 You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter. Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night. Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1. #AndNew @WWE https://t.co/nYjpAWXyqf Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy!Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta… Bobby, thank you for remembering that I’m a former Universal Champion. Whoever does the little write-ups for the stats on tv during our entrance on Raw never remembers. They know I speak French fluently though…Anyway, so happy to have you in this match, buddy! Good luck! 😊 twitter.com/fightbobby/sta…

Also Read Article Continues below

Even if that doesn't happen, it's clear that WWE sees him as a big commodity. He might continue to stay in the main-event picture.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh