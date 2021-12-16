WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Unhappiness over star being let go, Kevin Owens could still be released despite 'big' new contract, Details on Sami Zayn's future (16th December 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. The biggest news coming out is that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has decided to re-sign with the promotion despite rumors suggesting that he would leave.

We will take an in-depth look into why The Prizefighter chose to remain with WWE and what the future may hold for him. We will also take a look at where his friend Sami Zayn stands. This article will also take a look at other interesting topics related to the likes of Ric Flair, Mick Foley and many more.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some interesting topics from the world of WWE:

#5 Reason why Kevin Owens chose to re-sign with WWE

Fightful Select reported that Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE before his contract expired in January. He was apparently given an "excellent offer'' that he couldn't refuse. WrestleVotes also stated that the company was eager to keep the Canadian star and could continue to give him a main-event push.

There has also been speculation that WWE gave him such a good offer that AEW would not have been able to match it. Owens is currently a part of the WWE Championship picture along with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. The three will have a chance to win the WWE title at Day 1, when they face the current champion Big E in a fatal four-way match.

