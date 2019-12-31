WWE Rumors: Lars Sullivan's canceled plans against 5-time World Champion revealed

Lars Sullivan can't catch a break. He was slated for big things before he got injured. The recent reports about his adult film past hasn't helped matters. On top of all that, he has now deleted his Twitter account and has limited his social media.

Sean Ross Sapp detailed the various problems that Lars Sullivan is going through and also revealed that before his untimely injury there was going to be a buildup to a Brock Lesnar match at some point in the year.

Sapp also revealed that several wrestlers were reaching out to him concerned for his safety, but also felt strongly about his message board posts from several years ago. He explained,

"We don't have any insight on that, but several wrestlers told Fightful that Lars was incredibly apologetic when message board posts from him emerged. Lars also allegedly sought out family members that were around backstage or on the roster of those he commented on or could have affected and apologized to them, too. Those we spoke to said that when he apologized, he attributed it to him "being stupid and trolling on the internet," noting that he didn't believe the things he wrote."

Sapp also said that the probability of Lars Sullivan getting fired for this latest controversy is very low. Most of the people he spoke to didn't give him that indication at all.

But more importantly, it does show that there were big plans for Sullivan. John Cena was also rumored as a potential opponent for Lars at WrestleMania 35 before his anxiety issues took hold.

Considering that Sullivan was booked as the next 'Big Monster' on the roster, fans could have been treated to a Brock Lesnar match down the line, which would have been an epic encounter, if it had actually taken place.