WWE Rumors: Last-minute change to popular SmackDown storyline before WrestleMania 36?

A WrestleMania match could be altered after what happened on the SmackDown go-home show

This potential change to the match makes the storyline a little more interesting

Is there a potential WrestleMania twist ahead?

WrestleMania 36 is just hours away, with the show kicking off on Saturday, April 4 and ending on Sunday, April 5. The SmackDown before 'Mania finalised a few storylines, one of them being the love triangle between Otis of Heavy Machinery, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler.

We learnt on the show that Mandy's best friend Sonya Deville was the one who ruined Otis' date with Mandy, sending a text to Otis before his date with Mandy.

Ziggler and Otis are set to have a singles match at WrestleMania 36, but that could change after what happened on SmackDown, this Friday.

According to WrestleVotes, there could be a change made to the match as the source has reported that it could instead be changed to a mixed tag-team match. Otis could be paired with Mandy, to take on the team of Ziggler and Deville.

The Otis-Mandy-Ziggler storyline has been one of the most consistent storylines over the last few weeks on SmackDown, with WWE giving this storyline a lot of screen time. This week's events on SmackDown were unexpected and caught fans by surprise, and a match between Otis and Ziggler doesn't quite make sense anymore after Deville's betrayal.

A hacker on this week's SmackDown played videos that showed Deville plotting with Ziggler to get Mandy to go out with him rather than Otis. WWE did not disclose who the hacker was, or even if he is a Superstar who will also feature as part of this current storyline.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Rose seemed to be happy with her current storyline with Otis, and opened about how their relationship is behind the curtains:

“He's exactly who he is on TV. He's always been like that ever since his NXT days. He'd walk around the Performance Center and call me ‘peach’ and ‘Mandy candy’. The whole ‘Mandy candy’ and ‘peach’ thing started in NXT a couple of years ago, it was always really funny, he'd even cut promos on me. It's like a Beauty and the Beast storyline and it's awesome. But I don't think I thought they'd be this much into it, this much behind it and care about it that much. It's really cool.”

WWE have not yet revealed which matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday at WrestleMania 36.

