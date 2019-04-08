WWE Rumors: Last-minute possible spoiler regarding major title change at Wrestlemania 35

Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is just a few hours away and the excitement is immeasurable. With speculation and rumors at an all-time high, Wrestlemania 35 is indeed going to be the show of shows!

One of the biggest matches on the card is no-doubt the WWE Championship match where Kofi Kingston finally gets a shot of his lifetime as he takes on Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

There is some good news for all the Kofi Kingston fans out there.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston has become the fan-favourite ever since the WWE Universe got behind him after his spectacular performances at Elimination Chamber and the SmackDown before that.

With KofiMania trending all over, WWE had to change the original plans for the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania in order to give the fans what they want and have Kofi Kingston get a shot at the world title.

Kofi has been able to overcome a flurry of obstacles put in front of him by Vince McMahon to finally reach this stage.

The heart of the matter

While many have been speculating as to what direction WWE may go with the WWE Championship match, Slice Wrestling has reported that, in fact, Kofi Kingston will be crowned the new WWE Champion.

Report:



Kofi Kingston Is Expected To Become The New WWE Champion At #WrestleMania 35 pic.twitter.com/hO9aeInGJt — SW (@SliceWrestling) April 7, 2019

This should come as great news to all the fans who have stood behind Kingston in his 11-year long journey to finally reach the top of the food chain.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston is just hours away from the biggest moment of his life, and it will truly be a remarkable moment to see a hardworking Superstar such as Kofi get what he deserves!

Do you think Kofi Kingston should win at Wrestlemania 35? Tell us below!

