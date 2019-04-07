WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 501 // 07 Apr 2019, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wrestlemania 35

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre might not be the match with the spotlight on it, but it will surely be a match of the night contender with two of the brightest young stars of the WWE butting heads at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While many believe Reigns will pick up the win in a no-brainer, with a night planned for babyface victories, it is possible that WWE throws in a swerve and have McIntyre pick up the win, creating a new Megastar in the process.

Let us take a look at 5 possible outcomes for this spectacular match:

#5 & #4: Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns win clean

Who will win?

Both the men have been presented as absolute stallions in the road to WrestleMania and a clean win for one over the other will surely do wonders.

Roman Reigns has finally become the babyface that WWE wanted, and in his return match in singles competition, the former Universal Champion cannot risk losing the match and derailing the momentum he has managed to acquire.

On the other hand, the Scottish Psychopath needs this victory more than Roman Reigns as by defeating The Big Dog clean, Drew McIntyre will position himself as the top heel on RAW and become the dominant monster that Brock Lesnar currently is.

#3 Dolph Ziggler costs Drew McIntyre the match

Remember Dolph Ziggler?

Advertisement

Last seen eliminating Drew McIntyre from the Royal Rumble, it is possible that the former World Champion returns and makes a huge splash at Wrestlemania 35. McIntyre and Ziggler have been involved in a feud ever since the Scottish Psychopath had turned on Ziggler and discarded him after their run as Tag Team Champions ended.

While McIntyre went onto bigger and better things, Ziggler has been completely forgotten. A return at Wrestlemania 35 will surely change that.

Also Read: 5 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar(Universal Championship)

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement