WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 interesting ways Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar(Universal Championship) could end

Wrestlemania 35

While most of the buzz being generated for this year's Wrestlemania can be credited to the RAW/SmackDown Women's Championship match featuring Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair as well as Kofi Kingston's bid to become the WWE Champion, we should not forget the importance of the Universal Championship match.

The WWE Universe has grown tired of Brock Lesnar's ignorance towards the company and his lackadaisical approach even though he holds the top prize in the company.

The fans are banking on Seth Rollins defeating Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All and finally become the top babyface of the company. However, with Roman Reigns back, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Rollins' chances of winning at the big event.

Let us take a look at 5 possible outcomes of the Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar match:

#5 Dean Ambrose costs Seth Rollins the match

While the last time Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins shared a ring, they did it as part of The Shield. The two brothers turned enemies finally put their differences away for the sake of Roman Reigns and one last hurrah for The Shield.

However, with Dean Ambrose being absent from the Wrestlemania card, a remarkable way for him to feature at the Grandest Stage of Them All could be by interfering in Seth Rollins' match and costing him the Universal Championship. While this would not open up chances of a future feud between the two as Dean Ambrose will be soon leaving WWE, it would certainly create a moment no WWE fan will ever forget.

WWE could also present it in shoot-style and have fans wondering whether it was Dean Ambrose the character or Dean Ambrose the man who took these actions merely to spite WWE before leaving.

