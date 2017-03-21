WWE Rumors: Latest update on Shinsuke Nakamura's main roster call-up

He's coming... but when?

Many fans can’t wait to see Nakamura on Raw or SD

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, Shinsuke Nakamura's recent addition to NXT's tour of the United Kingdom doesn't necessarily mean that he won't be called up to the main roster.

The developmental brand will be coming across the pond for a handful of dates this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Nakamura has been one of NXT's hottest commodities ever since arriving on the scene in WWE at TakeOver: Dallas.

The King of Strong Style's rise to the main roster has been highly anticipated for a long time now, with many fans already starting to fantasy book bouts for him against the likes of AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and others.

The heart of the matter

Following the news that Nakamura will be appearing on NXT's tour of the United Kingdom in June, many fans jumped to the conclusion that Shinsuke will not be coming up to the main roster immediately following WrestleMania 33.

Also read: WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura added to NXT tour after WrestleMania 33

However, what they fail to take into consideration is that many people have appeared on both brands before in the past - including Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks etc.

Will HHH be the man to confirm the call up ?

What's next?

It's a case of "let's wait and see" here, as nobody can be 100% certain whether or not Nakamura will pop up on either Raw or SmackDown LIVE in the next few weeks.

Whilst the Japanese sensation hasn't exactly done brilliantly down in NXT thus far, it still makes sense to promote him up towards the main roster, given his overall charisma and star power.

Author's take

As much as we value Nakamura's presence down in NXT, he's desperately needed up on the main roster. Yes, we know that his impact hasn't been great down there in comparison to what people were expecting - but places like SmackDown need big names and that's exactly what he is.

In terms of picking up a much-needed boost over their Raw counterparts in the days following Mania, this would be a great way to go about it.

