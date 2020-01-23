WWE Rumors- Another legendary Superstar could join the babyface team on RAW

Kevin Owens, Big Show and Samoa Joe.

Seth Rollins and his gang of baddies are ruling the roost on RAW. The babyface team of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Big Show need another member join their cause now after Buddy Murphy aligned himself with the self-proclaimed Monday Night Messiah.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was to include Rey Mysterio on the babyface side in the ongoing feud. However, the Master of the 619 had to first wrap up his United States Championship programme with Andrade.

With that potentially coming to a close on the most recent episode of RAW, Mysterio is now free to join KO and Joe in their battle against Rollins and his stable.

Meltzer also speculated that the company could also be tempted to add Aleister Black to the babyface alliance as Black and Murphy have been feuding in the past month.

Meltzer explained the following on the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

I don’t know if this is going to happen, I know it was the original plan, was now that Rey lost the ladder match, Rey would join in there with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against the AOP and Seth. If Buddy Murphy’s in there, they can add Aleister Black in there, because Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy had a natural programme and that kind of gets a lot of guys in sort of a main event programme.

Rey Mysterio failed in regaining the United States title in a ladder match against Andrade on the latest episode of RAW. The ideal booking decision now is to push him into the main event angle on RAW, possibly in Big Show's spot or alongside the giant.

As we had reported earlier, Big Show is not expected to stick around for a long time and could end up being replaced by Mysterio in the angle. As Meltzer noted, Black could be added to the mix to even the scales for a potential 8-man tag team match on a PPV after Royal Rumble.