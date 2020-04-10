WWE Rumors - Legendary Superstar will readily come back for a match if he gets the phone call

The fans had thought he'd retired, however, he still has a few more matches in him.

Vince McMahon would surely need him somewhere down the line.

Vince McMahon.

One of the biggest takeaways from day 2 of WrestleMania 36 was the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

The extremely innovative match, if you want to call it that, had Wyatt take Cena on a manic trip down memory lane and it ended with Cena getting convincingly destroyed, both physically and psychologically.,

The story of the match and the finish hinted at Cena's retirement. However, did we actually see the Cenation Leader's last match?

Tom Colohue, Korey Gunz and Rick Ucchino broke down the Firefly Fun House match on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom was asked about Cena's rumored retirement and the 16-time World Champion's cryptic teasers on social media, which all point towards him hanging up his boots. Tom revealed that this was not technically Cena's retirement match as he would readily return whenever the WWE officials call him to do so in the future.

Tom also revealed that Cena was not part of WWE's WrestleMania plans until January. He lobbied to come back to put over a Superstar and choosing Bray Wyatt ended up being the right option.

Tom explained the following:

We should be reading that into it because that's what he wants us to read into it but this is not John Cena's technical retirement match. John Cena will only ever be as retired from the WWE as The Rock is retired from the WWE. At any time, he may get a phone call saying, 'Can you come back and out this person over?', and he'll absolutely do that. He lobbied to get involved at WrestleMania, he wasn't down for a match even as early as January they didn't have anything planned for him but he wanted to come in and put someone over and they ended up working this out.

Advertisement

Cena at this point is not technically retired but this is just another example of him trying to put over someone a little bit more.

History suggests that every victim of Bray Wyatt's undergoes a complete character transformation which begs us to wonder, would Cena also return with a never-seen-before gimmick whenever he is called upon to do so?

For any quotes used from the video, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.