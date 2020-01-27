WWE Rumors- Legends among many Superstars spotted backstage at Royal Rumble 2020

Royal Rumble

The 2020 Royal Rumble had huge star power, as Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT featured on the show as well as some returning legends. Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Santina Marella, MVP, and the biggest surprise of them all - Edge, returned to the WWE.

But, it wasn't just those legends that were at the Minute Maid Park this past Sunday, as there were many back-stage at the show as well. Mike Johnson of PWInsider noted that several legends were backstage, along with Superstars who are currently on the sidelines due to injury.

Backstage at the Rumble were Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Ember Moon and Nia Jax, among others.

The Undertaker has not been on WWE television for a long time, having featured on SmackDown in September, while Kane and Big Show were recently on SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

Xavier Woods has been out due to injury and he isn't set to return for a long time, which is the same status for Ember Moon. Ruby Riott and Nia Jax have been out for months due to injury, but they may be nearing their return from injury. Many thought that the two would be in the women's Royal Rumble match, but they did not return.

Rhea Ripley is the current NXT Women's Champion, having defeated Shayna Baszler to win the title last month, for the very first time. Many expected her to be a part of the women's Royal Rumble as well, but she too wasn't a part of the show.

Baszler was in the women's Royal Rumble match, appearing at #30 and was the last one remaining in the ring with Charlotte Flair, who eventually won the match.