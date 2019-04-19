WWE Rumors: Major backstage concern over Daniel Bryan's future; replacement revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.81K // 19 Apr 2019, 00:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan's injury can be much more serious than imagined.

What's the story?

As we had reported yesterday via PWInsider, the details of Daniel Bryan's injury have been 'closely-guarded' secret backstage and there are no signs regarding the immediate future plans of the former WWE Champion.

In an update, WrestlingNews.co reports that Bryan does not feature in any of the upcoming live event advertisements. He was originally scheduled to have a run of rematches against Kofi Kingston, however, he has now been replaced by a popular WWE Superstar on the listings.

WrestlingNews.co has additionally revealed how the company keeps a check on Bryan's concussion-related problems on a weekly basis.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan lost the WWE title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 in arguably the best match of the night. The former eco-friendly champion, though, has not appeared on WWE TV ever since. He even missed the highly-publicized Superstar Shake-up earlier this week.

There is a genuine fear that Bryan may have suffered another concussion, which kept him away from in-ring action for three years before he returned at WrestleMania 34 last year.

While he has certainly had a solid run since the comeback, the road has gotten a little bumpy again.

The heart of the matter

It is interesting to note that Elias has now replaced Daniel Bryan in all advertised house show matches against Kofi Kingston. So has Bryan suffered another concussion?

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted that WWE usually keeps concussion-related injuries a secret, especially if it is regarding a talent who has a documented history.

In Bryan's case, the history is just too severe to ignore. As of this writing, WWE has not addressed Bryan's status and impending future.

Advertisement

However, the report did reveal the steps WWE takes to ensure Bryan stays fit. He is reportedly subjected to simple mathematics tests after every match.

Here's an example. The 5-time WWE Champion is asked to multiply 8 by 3, and then multiply the result by 3. He is finally asked to divide the outcome by 4.

A wrong answer could result in Bryan's right to wrestle to be taken away. As expected, WWE is extremely strict when it comes to Bryan's case.

What's next?

While we hate to admit it, all signs point towards Bryan possibly suffering another concussion. To get a complete idea of the big picture, we'd have to wait for the WWE to release an official statement.

Until then. let's hope that the American Dragon isn't seriously injured and returns to the squared circle as soon as possible.

As always, we'll keep you updated about all the latest developments in this story. Stay tuned.