WWE Rumors - Major change made to WrestleMania 36 title match

Alexa Bliss could be in a title match at WrestleMania 36

The plans for WrestleMania change quite often behind the scenes in WWE. That's a well-known fact if you are a keen follower of all the backstage reports that emerge from the company.

The current WrestleMania card looks different in comparison to how it was rumored to be a few months ago and it seems like the WWE isn't done making changes just yet.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the creative team has also altered the Women's Tag Team Championship match for the WrestleMania.

The original plan was to have Natalya and Beth Phoenix challenge the Kabuki Warriors, however, the decision has now been made to include Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in the mix, making it a three-way match for the titles. It's interesting to note that Bliss even made a special request to Asuka a few days ago on Twitter.

Meltzer noted the following on the Observer Radio:

They are building everything to Mania. This is the most focussed time of the year. They have a card, especially on the RAW side. On the RAW side, they really have a card. The SmackDown side I think they have a card but it changes all the time. But the key RAW matches have been in place. The Women's Tag has changed because the Women's tag was going to be Natalya and Beth Phoenix against The Kabuki Warriors and now it's a three-way with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss added in.

The Kabuki Warriors cut an animated promo on the most recent episode of RAW before their match against Natalya and Liv Morgan and the champions mentioned Alexa Bliss during the segment. It was an obvious hint aboWWE making the WrestleMania title match a Triple Threat showdown.

WWE currently has six matches scheduled to take place at WrestleMania and they are as follows:

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) Goldberg (C) vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship) Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship) Becky Lynch (C) vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE RAW Women's Championship) John Cena vs. The Fiend The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

More matches will be announced in the weeks to come, however, are you happy with how the card is shaping up to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.