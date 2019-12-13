WWE Rumors: Major TLC plan for Seth Rollins cancelled

Vince McMahon and Seth Rollins.

TLC is just a few days away and the match card currently features seven bouts while a few more are expected to be added before the show is live.

A heavily rumored match, however, seems like it may not make the cut.

WWE booked an angle on the most recent edition of RAW in which the Authors of Pain and the newly-turned heel Seth Rollins unleashed a vicious attack on Kevin Owens.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens was not listed for the TLC PPV as of Tuesday.

Rollins' scheduled RAW match against Cedric Alexander was nixed after the Beastslayer broke his pinky finger during a live event match against Erick Rowan.

The belief is that Rollins' injury isn't serious and will be cleared to wrestle by this Sunday, however, the company currently doesn't have any plans on having KO vs. Rollins for TLC.

Owens was taken away in an ambulance as a result of the beatdown on RAW and Meltzer explained how it would be premature to see him come back from the assault after merely six days.

It was added that WWE could book an angle featuring Rollins, AOP and Owens at TLC or on the episode of RAW after the PPV.

Rollins completed his heel turn on RAW this past Monday, and he is expected to take on Owens on a show scheduled for a later date.

The other TLC matches that have not been announced but are set to be added to the show include a SmackDown Women's title match between Bayley and Lacey Evans, and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

TLC will take place on December 15th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the PPV is rumored to be headlined by a TLC match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin.