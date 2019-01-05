WWE Rumors: Major update on AJ Styles' future with WWE

AJ Styles

What's the story?

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, even though AJ Styles' WWE contract is nearing its end, he is expected to stay with the WWE in the coming years.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles made his debut for WWE in 2016 when he made a surprise appearance as an entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble. While he did not win the match, Styles impressed everyone in WWE with his debut.

He was drafted to SmackDown Live during the brand split and has remained on the blue brand ever since. Styles has won the WWE Championship twice and is also a former US Champion.

Styles is currently involved in a feud with the current WWE Champion, "The New" Daniel Bryan, ever since Bryan defeated Styles for his WWE Championship on SmackDown using a low-blow to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

There were rumours floating around that AJ Styles' WWE contract will be up around the time of Wrestlemania 35.

However, it looks like the phenomenal will continue to stick with WWE. This decision should not come as a surprise as Styles has had a dream run with the WWE so far, unlike the other NJPW imports such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura or the Good Brothers.

What's next?

AJ Styles recently won a fatal 5-way match to become the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship and will be facing Daniel Bryan at the Royal Rumble for the belt.

Styles had faced Shinsuke Nakamura last year at Wrestlemania 34 and we will have to wait and see who the Face That Runs the Place will be facing at this years Wrestlemania.

Do you think AJ Styles should stay with WWE or leave to join another promotion? Let us know in the comments section.

