WWE Rumors - Major WrestleMania event set for SummerSlam weekend

WWE have been forced to scramble to re-arrange WrestleMania weekend

One of the marquee events may have found a new home and date, according to rumors...

WWE could be moving a big event to... a big event!

All relative as it may be in respect of the global battle against Coronavirus, many wrestling fans are still, nonetheless, disappointed to learn that WrestleMania as we know it, has been shelved for this year.

The event still takes place, with WWE opting to air it from their superb Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance and only a skeleton crew in operation where production is concerned. All the same, the spectacle and majesty of WWE's biggest event of the year will be missing this time around.

While there's little doubt that the company will do all it can to change and adapt the show to ensure it's a roaring success, there are some aspects of the overall WrestleMania experience that they simply will not be able to replicate. Among them are the accompanying events of WrestleMania weekend, namely the Hall of Fame ceremony, which has also been confirmed as not taking place as normal next month.

With the Hall of Fame event still being a marquee part of the year, however, it stands to reason that WWE will push to stage it somewhere at some time - with the British Bulldog, the nWo and Batista all set to be inducted as part of an illustrious 2020 class.

It has now emerged that it's WWE's hope to stage this popular event later in the year, and possibly around the time of Summerslam, which takes place on August 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts. That's the word from the daughter of the Bulldog, who stated on social media that the plan was in the offing.

Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iuXwRWJ4iL — Georgia Smith (@georgiasmith87) March 17, 2020

As Georgia Smith confirms, such an arrangement would certainly suit the Bulldog's family and his legions of fans, with his most famous career victory coming at the summer spectacular some 28 years ago in front of 80,000 of his compatriots.

The idea of a summer Hall of Fame ceremony is unique to say the least, but there's little doubting that Smith's family - along with the rest of the 2020 Class - will be more than happy to bide their time and wait for what will truly be a special occasion, no matter the date.

