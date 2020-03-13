Highs and Lows: 5 incredible returns to the UK by new WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog

The British Bulldog is set for the Hall of Fame - but not all of his homecomings were happy ones

It’s finally happening – The British Bulldog is confirmed as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The former WWE tag team and Intercontinental champion will, posthumously, join the likes of the nWo and Batista in the 2020 class during the ceremony over WrestleMania weekend.

The Lancastrian is arguably the UK’s most popular and famous wrestling export, defined by his incredible victory at 1992’s edition of Summerslam in London, where 80,000 fans watched him defeat brother-in-law, Bret Hart, for the Intercontinental gold.

Now he’s about to be given WWE’s ultimate recognition, with Davey Boy Smith set to be immortalised in the Hall of Fame alongside some of the company’s greatest names.

There’s no doubting that the Bulldog, who sadly died of a heart attack in 2002 at the age of just 39, had an incredible career. But while Summerslam remains probably the height of all he accomplished, it’s less known that he actually returned to the UK with WWE for plenty more fateful nights.

Some saw him win championships and trophies and soak up the acclaim of his compatriots as a babyface, while later in his career he also make his mark as a heel and a true turncoat, demonstrating his incredible ability to play either role perfectly.

It’s time to look at 5 memorable – for the better or worse – returns home for The British Bulldog.

#5. The Battle Royal

THE British Bulldog wins THE battle royal!

Beore Summerslam in 1992, there was the Battle Royal at The Albert Hall, the famed and iconic music and theatre venue in London, England.

Back in October 1991, with WWE becoming a sensation on UK television due to a satellite deal with Sky (thanks in no small part to the Bulldog’s fame, Vince McMahon’s company staged the event as a major televised spectacular.

After the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker had all appeared, the Bulldog pulled double duty, defeating the Barbarian in a singles match, before bettering 19 other superstars to win the main event - a 20-man over-the-top-rope Battle Royal.

It netted Davey the coveted Royal Samovar Trophy, which was one of the biggest trophies you’ll ever see!

Well, one of the biggest, I guess.

