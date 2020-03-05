WWE Rumors - Matt Hardy pulled from The Big Event 2020 possibly due to AEW involvement

The Bucks of Youth may have other plans for The Broken One (Pic Source: Matt Hardy Brand YouTube)

For weeks, it was speculated that Matt Hardy would leave WWE and let his contract expire to become a free agent. On his YouTube channel, Hardy revealed that he and WWE parted ways because they couldn't come to an understanding on creative or his future.

Then, on the most recent episode of his 'Free The Delete' YouTube series, he made a phone call to two individuals to come to the Hardy compound to remove 'Zenith' from his body. It was then revealed that it was none other than The Young Bucks as they drove up in an SUV with Hardy saying that he knew they would come.

On the surface, this video makes it look like Hardy is headed to AEW. Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio is now reporting that it might indeed be the case. Hardy was booked for The Big Event, a wrestling convention that will have WWE Superstars attending on March 7th, like The Undertaker and Braun Strowman.

Apparently this is due to a new rule which WWE has put in place which stipulates that none of their Superstars can attend the same event that also has AEW stars. Meltzer believes that WWE found out about his involvement, and even though Hardy hasn't actually appeared on AEW TV, they probably still believe he's headed there. Meltzer also said: (H/T 411 Mania)

"So, I guess they much have pushed the idea that even though he’s not on TV he’s an AEW guy so he can’t come. So, as far as I know he’s not going to that thing on Saturday which was supposed to be his first appearance outside of WWE, but yeah, I don’t know which week he’s coming in, but obviously it’s pretty imminent."

While it's highly probable that Hardy will eventually show up on AEW Dynamite, it's still unclear if he's actually signed just yet. Speculation of his involvement with the company has seen him possible filling a very important role, but we will all have to wait to see if that's actually the case.