WWE Rumors - Matt Hardy's backstage feeling about Edge's in-ring return revealed

Matt Hardy and Edge.

Edge's return to the ring will go down as one of the greatest feel-good moments in pro wrestling history. WWE has also wasted no time in setting up the Rated-R Superstar's first feud after his return, as the company booked him in an intense storyline with Randy Orton.

The Viper has gone back to being his ruthless and barbaric self as he unleashed a brutal beatdown on the WWE Hall of Famer on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

WWE also smartly brought in Matt Hardy into the angle on the most recent episode of RAW. Hardy cut a promo in which he referenced his real-life rivalry with Edge from the past before being taken out by Orton.

On the new edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed the segment while also talking about Hardy's reaction to Edge's return.

Tom Colohue stated that Edge and Matt Hardy have truly reconciled and that Hardy was incredibly happy to see Edge make his in-ring comeback after several years.

It was said that Hardy was always keen for Edge to return and end his career on his terms. There was a time when Edge, Matt Hardy and Lita's real-life issues where transported to the reel-life world of WWE.

Over the years, Edge and Hardy have moved on from the incident and now have tremendous respect for each other, which was evident from Hardy's promo on RAW.

Here's what Tom had to say:

He and Edge have really reconciled. Matt Hardy was incredibly happy to see Edge back in the ring. I've met the man, I doubt he remembers it as it was quite a long time ago and he bears Edge no ill will. All of that has happened a very long-time ago for most of it. He was always very keen for Edge, if he did return to be able to go out on his own terms, which is something he referenced as well in the promo and he wants to be able to work on his own terms as well.

Matt Hardy has been announced to have a match against Randy Orton on the upcoming episode of RAW. Hardy is nearing the end of his contract and his next appearance on RAW could be the last time we seem on the Red Brand for a very long time.

Could we see Edge return from his storyline injury to possibly have a special moment with Hardy? Would you like to see it happen?