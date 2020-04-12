WWE Rumors - More backstage details on the first positive coronavirus case revealed

We now know when Vince McMahon was informed about the first confirmed case in the company.

Will this affect WWE's plans for WWE's upcoming shows?

Vince McMahon has made a big decision about the immediate future.

As we had reported earlier, WWE sent out a memo to all the Superstars regarding an employee testing positive for the COVID-19 virus at the Performance Center. The memo sent out internally in the company was released by Fightful, who also revealed additional notes on the developing story.

It has been reported on Fightful Select that Vince McMahon was made known about the positive test almost a week before he decided to go live for all the upcoming shows.

The memo was sent to all the Superstars on RAW, SmackDown and NXT. It was also added that the company brought the people who weren't used to SmackDown.

As per revealed in the memo, an in-ring performer did not test positive for the novel coronavirus. It was a staff member from the Performance Center whose name has been redacted for obvious reasons.

The memo stated that it was a low-risk situation and those who were potentially exposed to the virus would be cleared to travel by April 9th.

Given below is the memo as released by Fightful:

We have just been notified that (name redacted by Fightful) was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE doctors spoke with (redacted) this morning and reported (they) last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26 at the Performance Center. As you know, (redacted) is not an in-ring performer and we believe this matter is low-risk to you per the following chronology:

Those of you who were potentially exposed would be cleared for travel by the evening of Thursday, April 9 at the latest, since the last possible exposure to any WWE talent personnel should have been at least 14 days prior.

WWE also released an official statement and confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case while also revealing the latest update on the infected employee.

WWE had previously chalked out plans to tape five weeks of programming at the Performance Center this week. However, as reported by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon changed his decision and decreed the return of the live format. The upcoming shows are expected to be taped every week at the Performance Center.

The confirmed coronavirus case in the company may not influence WWE's current plan as Vince McMahon was already aware of the situation backstage.

Vince McMahon reportedly feels that airing pre-taped shows would count as a breach of contract with the TV networks and that could put the company in a financial risk as we're talking about highly lucrative TV deals here.

The WWE boss is himself not a fan of the idea, but it has been deemed as the best possible decision from a financial standpoint.

Will the revelation of a positive COVID-19 case in the company force WWE to make another big change? As always, we will keep you updated on this story.