WWE Rumors: More backstage details regarding AEW's offer to top RAW Superstar

Edge recently made his one-on-one in-ring return at WrestleMania in a gruesome match with Randy Orton. While the match has received mixed reviews from the fans, no one can deny that both the Superstars gave it their all.

In a recent 24 Documentary, Edge had revealed how he was in touch with AEW before finally joining WWE early this year. He had stated that another company had contacted him and wanted to know if he could wrestle.

However, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, the offer that AEW had made was nowhere near what WWE ultimately offered the Rater-R Superstar to make his return. Here is what Cagesideseats has reported:

The AEW offer for Edge was nowhere near what WWE ultimately offered, said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Edge had to retire nine years ago owing to a neck injury. While it was assumed that we would never see the former WWE Champion compete in-ring again, Edge has proved yet again that one can overcome any obstacle.

Written off by everyone, Edge made a splendid comeback at Royal Rumble. He competed in the Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

Here is what Edge had said about being contacted by another company (AEW):

"Another company within the industry contacted me and said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle. At this point, I didn’t know if I could... Some discussions were had. The one thing I told them, through all of this, was ‘When you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince.’ He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance. (H/T: Fightful)

What does the future hold for Edge?

Edge is one of the most experienced veterans on the roster today. While it is certain that Edge will not be working a full-time schedule, there is a high chance that we will be seeing the former IC Champion very frequently.

Edge has shown during his WrestleMania match that he is willing to push his limits and take bumps that were absolutely unexpected. Edge would be the perfect candidate to help some of the younger stars get the rub they need and get over with the help of someone who is immensely respected by the WWE Universe.

