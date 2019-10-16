WWE Rumors: More on Eric Bischoff's exit and SmackDown's future, Vince's stern message

Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff released from WWE

The biggest news story of the week centers around WWE making the decision to fire Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff, and Bruce Prichard will replace Bischoff effective immediately.

We previously reported that the rumored reason why Bischoff was released from WWE is due to the massive drop in SmackDown viewership from week one on FOX to week two, and Vince McMahon made the decision to fire Bischoff following the disappointing week two numbers.

Eric Bischoff blamed for massive drop in SmackDown viewership

According to Sports Illustrated, although Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were both working under the same titles of Executive Directors of both SmackDown and Raw, respectively, Bischoff's role on SmackDown differed from Heyman's role on Raw in that Bischoff was not given creative authority on SmackDown. WWE sources noted to SI that Bischoff's role on SmackDown was to observe, whereas Paul Heyman has direct Raw creative input.

Additionally, the SI report notes,

"Bischoff’s four-month run working for Vince McMahon will be marked by his failure to assimilate into the corporate structure of the company, though his dismissal is not a complete loss for WWE."

When it was first announced several months ago that Eric Bischoff had been hired by WWE, it was noted that he and his family relocated from their home in Wyoming to Stamford so Bischoff could be close to WWE headquarters, and the SI report clarifies that Bischoff had been living in an apartment during his brief tenure with WWE, and he is expected to return to Wyoming following his WWE departure.

With regards to Eric Bischoff's future, he is immediately free to sign with any company that might make him an offer, as he was an at-will employee for WWE, different from a contracted WWE performer, and does not have a 90-day no-compete clause similar to that of WWE talents and performers.

Bischoff's WWE firing was said to be a statement to FOX that Vince McMahon is dedicated to the success of the SmackDown brand, and Bruce Prichard will now replace Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of SmackDown. Given Prichard, along with head writer Ed Koskey, had been largely steering the SmackDown ship since Eric Bischoff was hired several months ago, fans should not expect to see too many noticeable changes in SmackDown creative with Bischoff now gone from the company.

