WWE Rumors: More Superstars may be released soon

Karan Bedi // 21 Oct 2019, 20:01 IST

Who's next?

According to WrestleTalk, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that more Superstars may soon be released from their WWE contracts. This comes at a time when AEW is on the rise and their AEW Dynamite show has displayed strength in ratings.

Which WWE Superstars will be released?

It's unclear at this point which WWE Superstars might be released from their contracts. The prevailing belief was that no one would be released from their contract anytime soon, if Vince McMahon had anything to say about it, but a couple of WWE Superstars do stand out. For instance, Mike Kanellis recently asked for his release despite re-signing with the company until 2024 alongside his wife, Maria Kanellis.

Randy Orton seemed to be playing this up on Instagram when he posted a cryptic post and tagged Cody Rhodes. From the looks of it, it seems like Orton was just trying to stir things up. Upon further investigation, however, Orton's contract is expiring in 2020, which may hint at a possible AEW role in the future. At this point, it's difficult to decipher.

What's the backstage morale like in WWE right now?

As per Bryan Alvarez, the morale backstage has taken a hit in recent weeks and he has been told that several WWE Superstars could soon be released.

"I was told today, there may be more [releases] coming. Who knows? Morale has not been good for a long time, but apparently the morale has taken an even bigger hit since October 1st. If you recall, the belief within WWE … their idea was ‘Oh my god, we’re going to FOX and a new boom period is going to kick off.”

What's next?

It's hard to tell what's going to happen next, but with the variety of options outside of WWE such as NJPW, ROH, as well as AEW, it's possible that some wrestlers may seek their fortunes elsewhere. Only time will tell.

