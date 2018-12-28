×
WWE Rumors: Multiple WWE superstars fall sick at the end of 2018

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
145   //    28 Dec 2018, 09:40 IST

AJ Styles is currently out, battling the flu
AJ Styles is currently out, battling the flu

What's the story?

Remember how we'd reported about the sickness scare right before TLC? Finn Balor, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss were all down with one illness or another.

While all three of them have recovered, two others are not doing well. These two men are AJ Styles and recent main roster call-up, EC3.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles has had a pretty phenomenal year, no pun intended. He's been the WWE Champion for most of the year, feuding with the likes of Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan.

On the last episode of the year, he entered into a storyline with Vince McMahon, where McMahon pushed his buttons and Styles knocked him down to the floor. EC3 came to NXT after a great spell in Impact Wrestling and has been a top guy in WWE's developmental system. He was announced as one of the recent main roster call-ups recently.

The heart of the matter

NoDQ reports that AJ Styles had to miss a WWE Live Event in Chicago because he's currently out with the flu. Fans in Chicago must have been disappointed considering it's a SmackDown Live Event, and he's arguably the top babyface of the brand.

Unfortunately, Styles isn't the only WWE superstar who's on the shelf right now. Even EC3 sent out a message saying that he had spent Christmas throwing up, owing to the flu. Let's hope that both of these men are on the path to recovery and can bounce back to action very soon indeed.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how AJ Styles' storyline with Vince McMahon eventually pans out. It is clear that WWE has some big plans with this angle. The Boss does not get involved unless it's to give the rub to his chosen talent.

Which brand should EC3 ideally debut on? Let us know in the comments below

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Contact Us Advertise with Us