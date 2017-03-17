WWE Rumors: Nakamura set to be called up on the Raw after WrestleMania 33?

According to latest reports, the King of Strong Style is set for a debut on the main roster after WrestleMania 33

by Prityush Haldar News 17 Mar 2017, 11:27 IST

Main roster plans on the horizon for Shinsuke Nakamura?

What’s the story?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura could be making the jump to the main roster soon. The speculation is that Nakamura may be starting out as soon as the Raw after WrestleMania emanating from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura made a spectacular debut against Sami Zayn at NXT TakeOver: Dallas. The duo put on an amazing show and the match was voted as one of the best matches of the year.

Since then, Nakamura has gone on to become a two-time NXT Champion and headlined several pay-per-views for the brand.

The heart of the matter

There is no specific date as to when Nakamura will join the main roster. However, the Wrestling Observer revealed that Nakamura might lose his match against Booby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Orlando.

This loss might just lead to the debut of the 'King of Strong Style' on Monday Night Raw just one day after WrestleMania. There is a possibility of other NXT members debuting on the main roster as well. However, NXT Women’s champion Asuka is not expected to be one of them.

Also read: Interview: Shinsuke Nakamura talks about his dream opponent for WWE WrestleMania 33, the Bullet Club and more...

The newsletter reported that the upcoming UK tour was centered round the likes of Bobby Roode, Asuka, Tye Dillinger, Kassius Ohno, and SAnity. Leaving Nakamura out of the promotions for the UK tour is another hint that Nakamura’s ‘Strong Style’ of wrestling will debut on the main roster soon.

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura will face NXT Champion Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Orlando at the Amway Center on April 1. Nakamura will be hoping to capture the title for the third time,

Author's Take

Nakamura is one of the most charismatic men in pro-wrestling and has competed around the world in several independent promotions. He was a staple of New Japan Pro Wrestling before jumping ship to WWE.

The Raw brand, at the moment, is in dire need of a top babyface. With Balor and Rollins nursing injuries, there is a stark absence of a babyface at the top of the card. And with the WWE Universe not warming up to Roman Reigns yet, it looks like Nakamura’s addition is needed to change this situation.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com