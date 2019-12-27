WWE Rumors: New member of the RAW Announce team to be revealed as Samoa Joe replacement

Samoa Joe is back in the mix with a top storyline on RAW.

It's astonishing to think that Samoa Joe established himself as the best announcer in the WWE within a span of a few weeks. The Samoan Submission Machine was that good!

However, as cliched as it sounds, all good things must come to an end and Samoa Joe's stint at the RAW commentary table has also concluded.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Joe worked his final show as an announcer on the most recent episode of RAW.

It was also revealed that a new member will be revealed on the upcoming episode of RAW on 30th December as a replacement for Samoa Joe.

The former 2-time United States Champion was never supposed to be a long-term announcer on the Red Brand as he took Dio Maddin's place after the latter was attacked by Brock Lesnar during an episode of RAW.

Joe was out of action with a broken thumb and WWE felt that indulging him in commentary duties would be the best way to utilize his skills on the microphone.

However, it was stressed that the WWE officials saw a lot of value in Joe as an active in-ring performer and that he would be back wrestling soon.

This past week's RAW was built up to the closing segment which saw Samoa Joe confront the Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins.

AOP would end the show by putting Joe through the table.

Joe, though, got some retribution after he showed up after the main event of the recently concluded MSG Live Event to help Kevin Owens against Akar, Rezar and Rollins.

Joe ended the night on a high by putting Rollins through a table.

Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio are expected to engage in a feud with The AOP and Seth Rollins going forward.

Regarding the new RAW announce team member, we still don't know the identity of the person but we'll keep you updated as we come across any noteworthy updates.