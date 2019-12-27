WWE MSG Results: 4 title changes, Former US Champion shows up to save Superstar from attack

Andrade with the US Title/ Becky Lynch inside the Steel Cage.

The Holiday Tour of the WWE kicked off with the customary Boxing Day house show from the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The stacked card featured a host of matches that were worthy of headlining any major WWE PPV. The main event of the evening saw Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins lock horns in a No Holds Barred match.

A massive Triple Threat Steel Cage match for the RAW Women's Championship between Becky Lynch, Asuka and Charlotte Flair ended up being one of the best matches of the night. No surprises there.

The event also had a few title changes as Rey Mysterio lost the US Championship while the 24/7 title too changed hands a few times.

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles and Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy were the other two standout singles bouts of the evening., The card featured a total of nine matches, and the results and highlights of the same are given below:

#1 The Viking Raiders vs. The Street Profits vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (RAW Tag Team Championship Match)

Street Profits, Viking Raiders and The OC for the tag straps are diet) first #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4aYdX9emTB — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 27, 2019

The opener of the night had three of the best tag teams from RAW battle it out for the RAW Tag Team titles.

Considering the talent involved, this was an ideal opener that set the mood for the rest of the matches to follow later on in the night.

Ivar and Erik retained the titles after a solid tag team contest. The match had a good blend of comedy, engaging in-ring action and a fast-paced finishing sequence in which Karl Anderson took the pin after being hit with the Fallout.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to retain the titles

#2 Drew McIntyre vs. No Way Jose

Dear diary -



I just have to say that I love this picture of Drew McIntyre. That's all.



Section 12. I will have to shoot for that again. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/BDk2QwkJXv — blank. (@thebookofrob) December 27, 2019

As expected, this one didn't last long. McIntyre made quick work of No Way Jose with the Claymore Kick in under four minutes.

It should be noted that McIntyre was quite over with the fans at the MSG and got 'babyface-like' reactions.

A teaser of an impending face turn?

Result: Drew McIntyre def. No Way Jose

Showing off some subtle babyface tendencies - could that be a sign of what’s to come in 2020? - Drew McIntyre makes short work of No Way Jose in a match that lasted 4:06 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JEmACbHJea — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

