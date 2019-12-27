WWE MSG: 5 Reasons why Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US Champion

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Believe it or not, Andrade is the new US Champion

Just when you thought that there would be no more headlines from the world of pro wrestling for the remainder of the year, the unthinkable happens completely out of the blue. Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio at MSG and is your brand new United States Champion.

Of course, this is a long overdue win for Andrade and you can read all of the details here. But at the same time, I wonder why Andrade was chosen to defeat Rey Mysterio for the title, considering that Mysterio just won the Championship recently.

So, with that in mind, here is why I believe that the title change happened at MSG.

And also, happy new year to one and all.

#5 Andrade was long overdue for a big victory

Andrade has been one of the most consistent performers in the WWE roster ever since he arrived in NXT. Not only did he become the Champion of the brand in due time, but he would also put on a series of classics with Rey Mysterio that would be hailed by many as some of the best WWE matches of this generation. And yet, he wouldn't win his first major WWE Championship until some time ago.

While he has had many a push in the past, none of them seemed to go all the way in my personal opinion and a title win was long overdue. This was the biggest thing that Andrade could have won, in any case, considering that he's not a tag team Superstar and more importantly, Brock Lesnar isn't around for him to become the WWE Champion.

Team Sportskeeda congratulates Andrade on his huge and long-awaited win at MSG! May he rule long.

