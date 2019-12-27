WWE reveal surprising reason for Andrade's title match against Rey Mysterio at MSG

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Rey Mysterio and Andrade

There was a huge title change at a WWE Live! event in Madison Square Garden this week, as Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States title.

Also Read: Andrade wins major WWE championship at Madison Square Garden event

The Mexican Superstar defeated the WWE legend at the show following the Gauntlet match he won on RAW on the December 16th episode of the show.

Andrade claimed the U.S. Title with a victory over Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live! event at Madison Square Garden. The former NXT Champion now begins his first reign as a United States Champion by defeating one of WWE's most decorated Superstars. Andrade earned the title opportunity after claiming a brutal Gauntlet Match win besting Humberto Carrillo.

It is a surprise that WWE have revealed that Andrade won that Gauntlet match considering he destroyed and brutalized Humberto Carrillo in that match.

Also Read: WWE MSG: 5 Reasons why Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US Champion

Many fans thought that the match had ended in a draw as Andrade assaulted Carrillo before The Master of the 619 came to the latter's aid.

WWE have revealed that Andrade will be on RAW, where he could perhaps defend his new title.