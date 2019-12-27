×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE reveal surprising reason for Andrade's title match against Rey Mysterio at MSG

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 27, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 IST

Rey Mysterio and Andrade
Rey Mysterio and Andrade

There was a huge title change at a WWE Live! event in Madison Square Garden this week, as Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States title.

Also Read: Andrade wins major WWE championship at Madison Square Garden event

The Mexican Superstar defeated the WWE legend at the show following the Gauntlet match he won on RAW on the December 16th episode of the show.


Andrade claimed the U.S. Title with a victory over Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live! event at Madison Square Garden. The former NXT Champion now begins his first reign as a United States Champion by defeating one of WWE's most decorated Superstars. Andrade earned the title opportunity after claiming a brutal Gauntlet Match win besting Humberto Carrillo.

It is a surprise that WWE have revealed that Andrade won that Gauntlet match considering he destroyed and brutalized Humberto Carrillo in that match.

Also Read: WWE MSG: 5 Reasons why Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new US Champion

Many fans thought that the match had ended in a draw as Andrade assaulted Carrillo before The Master of the 619 came to the latter's aid.

WWE have revealed that Andrade will be on RAW, where he could perhaps defend his new title.


WWE Raw Rey Mysterio Andrade
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us