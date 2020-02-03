WWE Rumors - NXT Superstars told to not talk to 'Dirt Sheets'

In an interesting turn of events, it was reported last week that NXT talent were told to not call out main roster Superstars. This news came in the aftermath of the backstage interaction between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle at Royal Rumble 2020.

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that NXT talent have been instructed to not talk to 'dirt sheets'.

In a WWEPC video, Riddle had seemed annoyed with his elimination from the Royal Rumble and had some choice words for Brock Lesnar. He had said:

"I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. You know, I saw him throwing everyone around, I don't care what he says or anybody else says, I don't care if he wants the match or not. I'm going to get it. I don't care. It's not up to him. I don't like being told no. Especially when I worked as hard as I did. And trust me. I guarantee you, I get my hands on him and I make that match happen. And I take his career...I promise, I PROMISE."

While the Riddle situation is going on, it appears that WWE is trying to crack down on leaks, at least in the Performance Center. Fightful Select says that the alleged talent meeting from last week was actually part of an orientation for new Performance Center recruits. But there's more to the story.

Fightful is also reporting that NXT talent have been instructed to not talk to 'dirt sheets' and that the talent were unhappy with this development.

"Wednesday ahead of the NXT television tapings, another meeting was held to instruct NXT talent to not talk to "dirt sheets." The talent we spoke to (naturally, since they're effectively talking to one) weren't keen on the message. They were also reminded that they need proof of health coverage, which may have motivated talent to contact us. One source previously unfamiliar to Fightful in NXT said "they reminded me that I'm a contractor, then tried to tell me who I couldn't talk to, so here I am," before reiterating issues with crowding at the PC."