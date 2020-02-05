Current WWE Superstar teases reunion of popular stable's original members

Imperium are one of WWE's most dominant stables today. Led by Walter, the group consisting of the aforementioned current WWE UK Champion, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe have practically run NXT UK since arriving. Surely, the last thing they need is another member, right?

Well, that's exactly what might happen as those familiar with Imperium's independent wrestling roots will know that before Walter and Barthel were in WWE they were in a similar stable called Ringkampf. Those people will also know that one of Ringkampf's original lineup is missing - Timothy Thatcher.

Unfortunately for the NXT UK division it seems that Timothy Thatcher has now signed with WWE with Squared Circle Sirens first breaking the news and then PWInsider confirming the report and indicating that Thatcher joined WWE this week.

So, with Timothy Thatcher now firmly within WWE's ranks if the reports are to be believed (we're still awaiting official confirmation from WWE after all), surely it won't take long until he's back with his former Ringkampf buddies and joins Imperium?

That's certainly what current NXT UK Champion and Ringkampf and Imperium leader Walter has strongly hinted at when he posted a tweet in response to the news that Timothy Thatcher had signed with WWE.

Now, this might not happen as WWE could have other plans for Thatcher that don't involve NXT UK as the newly minted Superstar could go straight to NXT or even get fast-tracked to the main roster.

However, if WWE have any sense they'll get Thatcher back with Walter and Marcel Barthel as quickly as possible because the three of them together truly are excellent and they will definitely deliver.

