WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman is very high on a former champion who just moved to RAW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.12K // 16 Oct 2019, 01:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman

Being a Paul Heyman guy in WWE always had a lot of perks. It's even more lucrative these days as Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW.

WWE recently concluded a big Draft on the episodes of SmackDown and RAW which saw many Superstars change brands. Heyman reportedly wanted a few SmackDown Superstars on RAW and it's unsurprising to note that he did get his way.

As we had reported earlier, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are two SmackDown talents that particularly caught Heyman's interest. It has now been revealed by Dave Meltzer that Heyman is very high on former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Meltzer had the following to say on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"Paul Heyman is super, super high on Buddy Murphy. I figured if he had input, probably more than anyone else, I mean the guys who I figured that would get in would be Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black and both of them ended up on RAW."

Heyman managed to get established Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and Becky Lynch drafted on RAW. However, the approach was to actually get young and hard-working talents who aren't over and are favoured by Heyman under the tutelage of the former ECW boss.

Meltzer noted:

"That’s part of the deal with all of the young, good workers who aren’t over. Almost all of them are going to end up on RAW, except for Chad Gable, which shocked me, I thought for sure he wasn’t going to be on SmackDown, but he is."

RAW got on board promising talents such as Cedric Alexander, Aleister Black, Liv Morgan, Andrade, Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

RAW also drafted former 205 Live competitor Humberto Carrillo, who according to Dave Meltzer, is all set to receive a push to become the next big Hispanic star in the company.

The word going around backstage is that Heyman got the Superstars he wanted to put out a compelling and cohesive three-hour product every week. All we can do now is to keep our fingers crossed and hope that he and the WWE Creative deliver the goods.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!