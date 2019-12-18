WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman possibly wrote the script of an epic promo from this week's RAW

Paul Heyman

It's safe to say that the RAW after TLC wasn't the best of episodes that the WWE has put out this year,

The lengthy Gauntlet match and the inconclusive finish sucked the life out of the entire show, which thankfully had a handful of positives. One of them was Becky Lynch's intense backstage promo in which she challenged Asuka to a title match.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the segment on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. He said that the promo was quite possibly scripted by Paul Heyman as it had the fingerprints of the Executive Director of RAW. Heyman is known for promos of such nature and it's highly likely that he had a big role to play in the formulation of the script.

Lynch delivered it to the best of her ability and in the end, Asuka came out looking like a massive star.

Meltzer explained:

"That had a lot of Heyman fingerprints on it just because of the way his mind works. So I’m pretty sure that was a Heyman scripted deal and she’s good, she delivered it well.

The key to it all, when all was said and done, was Asuka came off like a big-time major star, when your champion, who is really over and is one of the hotter people in the company, goes out there and pretty much tells you that this woman has beaten me and I haven’t beaten her, in theory, it’s going to make, especially the way it was said, because when it was over, I was kind of like, ‘wow, Asuka has rehabbed right now, I don’t want to say 100% rehab, but she’s rehabbed. It was really good at getting an opponent over."

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took on The Kabuki Warriors in a Women's Tag Team titles match on the previous night at TLC. While the main event will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, which includes the mismanagement of Kairi Sane after she suffered a concussion, the make-shift team of Flair and Lynch failed to capture the titles.

A RAW Women's title feud between Asuka and Becky Lynch was always the plan and it's good to see WWE kicking off the singles angle with a strong segment.

With Heyman hopefully overseeing the booking and promos of the storyline, it should only get better from here onwards.