WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman wants to add consequences to RAW and make dialogue seem more realistic

Paul Heyman is going to alter RAW for the better.

What's the story?

Big news came out a few weeks ago when it was revealed that Paul Heyman would soon be in charge of RAW while Eric Bischoff would be the man in charge of SmackDown.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that Heyman will use his newfound power to make RAW have consequences and make the dialogue seem more realistic.

In case you didn't know...

Heyman had primarily been used backstage to help stars like Ronda Rousey and Aleister Black on their promos. On-screen, we all know him as the advocate for the current Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. He captained the RAW before Extreme Rules as its "Executive Director".

The heart of the matter

WWE had to do something in order to address the low ratings they've faced since late 2018. Heyman was announced to be getting a lot of creative and operating control backstage and his fingerprints were all over the go-home episode of RAW prior to Extreme Rules.

On the show, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman had a "Falls Count Anywhere" match that ended with Strowman putting Lashley through an LED board on top of the entrance ramp. He also brought the Street Profits up to add some new faces to the show and was also behind the storyline between Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Since the changes will be coming slowly week to week, some things might stay the same for the near future until addressed by Heyman. There are, however, a few things that he wants to quickly address including having consequences that matter on the show as well as selling injuries across the shows.

The report mentions that top guys (not The Revival) have wanted to do this (sell injuries) but Vince McMahon nixed that idea in the past for fear of the stars looking weak. Heyman also wants to make the dialogue seem "more realistic", especially in backstage interviews and other segments. It also goes on to say the dialogue in interviews has come across as "fake" in the past. It did not elaborate more on exactly what the consequences aspects would be.

What's next?

RAW will still seem like it has been over the last few months, but changes will be incorporated weekly. Hopefully by the time Heyman has been on the job for a few months, RAW will return to being "Must See TV" rather than filled with dull segments and matches.