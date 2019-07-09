WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Paul Heyman wants to push 2 Current Champions revealed

Paul Heyman

What's the story?

Last week we saw the main roster debut of the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, in a WWE RAW backstage segment.

It came as a surprise to a lot of the fans, as there is no dearth of tag teams on RAW; in fact, most teams are underutilized and require more screen time.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Street Profits coming up was a Paul Heyman move and the Executive Director of RAW feels that Street Profits will connect well with the younger crowd.

In case you didn't know...

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, together known as The Street Profits are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: 25 in a four-way ladder match.

While it looks like Paul Heyman is trying to build the Street Profits as a major team, the former NXT Tag Team Champions continue to go underused.

The heart of the matter

Here is what WON had to say:

The Street Profits coming up were a Heyman move. A new booker always wants to introduce new talent, and again, Heyman clearly wants new talent that he believes will appeal to younger fans. They debuted, holding the NXT tag titles. From a technical standpoint, this was Heyman asking for them for television, but they are still considered not on Raw, but as NXT talent and will continue to work NXT house shows while doing TV on Mondays.

It had previously been reported that Heyman is high on Ricochet as well due to the feeling that the One and Only will help bring in the teenage audience.

What's next?

While it looks like the Street Profits will continue to make appearances on RAW, NXT shall remain their home for the coming time.

