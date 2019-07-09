×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Paul Heyman wants to push 2 Current Champions revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
877   //    09 Jul 2019, 20:09 IST

Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman

What's the story?

Last week we saw the main roster debut of the NXT Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, in a WWE RAW backstage segment.

It came as a surprise to a lot of the fans, as there is no dearth of tag teams on RAW; in fact, most teams are underutilized and require more screen time.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Street Profits coming up was a Paul Heyman move and the Executive Director of RAW feels that Street Profits will connect well with the younger crowd.

In case you didn't know...

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, together known as The Street Profits are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Takeover: 25 in a four-way ladder match.

While it looks like Paul Heyman is trying to build the Street Profits as a major team, the former NXT Tag Team Champions continue to go underused.

The heart of the matter

Here is what WON had to say:

The Street Profits coming up were a Heyman move. A new booker always wants to introduce new talent, and again, Heyman clearly wants new talent that he believes will appeal to younger fans. They debuted, holding the NXT tag titles. From a technical standpoint, this was Heyman asking for them for television, but they are still considered not on Raw, but as NXT talent and will continue to work NXT house shows while doing TV on Mondays.

It had previously been reported that Heyman is high on Ricochet as well due to the feeling that the One and Only will help bring in the teenage audience.

Advertisement

What's next?

While it looks like the Street Profits will continue to make appearances on RAW, NXT shall remain their home for the coming time.

Also Read: Real reason former champion finally agreed to renew WWE contract

(Kindly give H/T credit to Sportskeeda and link this article if you use the quotes.)

Tags:
Street Profits Paul Heyman Ricochet
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Update on Paul Heyman calling NXT stars up to Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Update on Street Profits NXT status after RAW appearance
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW under Paul Heyman: Explosive start, cringy segment
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former WWE champion backstage at tonight's Raw
RELATED STORY
3 great segments we can see on WWE Raw (08-July-2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Tag Team Champions arrive on Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE RAW before Extreme Rules: CM Punk chants, Top star buried
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Preview: Big return, Unexpected partner for Roman Reigns?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Surprises that could happen this week: Bray Wyatt returns, Sting's challenge
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (July 1)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us