WWE Rumors - Paul Heyman working with two Superstars on major WrestleMania 36 storyline

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW

According to Wrestling News Co’s Paul Davis, Paul Heyman is heavily involved in the WrestleMania 36 angle between Randy Orton and Edge, while both Superstars have also given a lot of input into the storyline.

The March 2 episode of RAW ended with Orton hitting Beth Phoenix – Edge’s wife – with an RKO after an intense conversation between the two in the middle of the ring.

Heyman, the on-screen advocate of Brock Lesnar and behind-the-scenes Executive Director of RAW, is said to have played a part in some of the developments we have seen in recent weeks, with Orton and Edge also involved.

“A lot of what is playing out on TV is coming from Paul Heyman but I am told that Randy Orton and Edge have been giving a lot of their input on this storyline.”

Davis added that the idea has been to include a lot of real-life events in the storyline, such as Orton mentioning that he met Edge at a WWE show in 1999 and that the Hall of Famer helped him get his life back on track during their run together as the Rated-RKO tag team.

Moving forward, the plan is for Edge to go against the orders of doctors to face Orton in a match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

“The story idea going into the match is that Edge will be wrestling against doctor’s orders and he is risking paralysis if he steps into the ring with Orton.”

WrestleMania 36: Confirmed matches so far

Although Randy Orton vs. Edge is almost certain to take place at WrestleMania 36, it has not yet been officially announced by WWE.

So far, it has been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, while Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Elsewhere, there will be a six-woman Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, with the winner facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, and Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The only other confirmed ‘Mania match is “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena.