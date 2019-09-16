WWE Rumors: Plans for Luke Harper revealed after shocking return at Clash of Champions

Harper returned last night to help Erick Rowan get the win over Roman Reigns.

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Luke Harper is reportedly expected to reunite with Erick Rowan in a huge tag team match in the near future.

Joining WWE in 2012, Harper is best known for his time as part of the Wyatt Family, which he was a member of until 2017, and worked alongside Rowan afterward as the Bludgeon Brothers.

At Clash of Champions 2019 last night, Harper returned to assist his former Tag Team partner in defeating Roman Reigns, in what many considered an upset victory.

In April, Harper announced his intention to leave the company, though his request was reportedly denied, and it was speculated that the company added more months to his contract instead.

His return last night came as a shock to many fans, who expected the former Intercontinental Champion to join All Elite Wrestling when he was able to.

The return of Harper also came as a huge shock to his fellow Superstars, as special actions were undertaken to keep his return a secret to everyone and to avoid his return being spoiled by any sources online.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Harper is expected to team with Rowan to take on Roman Reigns and Rowan's former tag team partner Daniel Bryan.

Though Meltzer didn't state when the tag match between the four would take place, many have speculated on the bout taking place at WWE's next Pay Per View, Hell in a Cell.

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place on October 6, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, CA, and will be streamed live on the WWE Network.

Though no matches have been confirmed for the show, a match between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is expected to be announced soon.

