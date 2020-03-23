WWE Rumors - Plans for various WrestleMania 36 matches reportedly changed

Vince McMahon has made it a habit to change his mind.

Will this affect the quality of the biggest event of the year?

King Corbin and Goldberg.

The build to this year's WrestleMania has been unlike any previous edition of the mega show.

Most of the storylines are fresh and that doesn't settle in with the theme of WrestleMania, which has always been about the culmination of long drawn-out angles.

The global coronavirus crisis has forced WWE to make large-scale changes to the biggest event of the year but that's not the only reason why this year's card has an unusual feel to it.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon has changed his mind about various WrestleMania matches in the past few months.

The fans are usually given an idea with regards to how the 'Mania card will look like five to six months before the show, however, that hasn't been the case this year.

The only match that was planned well in advance and hasn't been meddled with is Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch. Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre was also not locked in until the Royal Rumble, as Aleister Black's name was also brought up as a potential challenger for Lesnar.

Reigns was supposed to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to face The Fiend, while McIntyre was booked to win the Elimination Chamber match. The plan, however, was altered at the very last minute.

The only match that wasn't changed, because they did have Roman Reigns and Bray - which they changed, but the only other match, because of Brock Lesnar and Drew that was still in January, that was still being decided between Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black, and the Royal Rumble was going to go to Roman Reigns, and Drew was going to win the Chamber that never happened, and but, the only one was Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch. That was actually decided a year ago probably, but certainly months ago. But everything is just makeshift. You know Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns have had one confrontation and one quick thing and it's not like overdone and if anything, all these matches are coming way too soon.

Meltzer also revealed that Undertaker's clash against AJ Styles was decided when the news of the match possibly happening got out. Elias vs. Corbin was also booked quite recently - possibly two weeks ago - and it has added to the hotchpotch nature of the card.

Goldberg was never scheduled to be on the card in the first place and the WWE Hall of Famer was brought in after Vince McMahon changed his mind, again!

It's one of those WrestleMania events that has been devoid of long-term planning and the effects of it are all there to be seen.

WWE has confirmed nine matches for WrestleMania 36 and they are as follows:

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) Goldberg (C) vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Championship) Becky Lynch (C) vs. Shayna Baszler (WWE RAW Women's Championship) Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship) Bayley (C) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi (Six-pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship) The Miz and Morrison (C) vs. The New Day or The Usos (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship) John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

The addition of Randy Orton vs. Edge takes the total count to ten thus far and more matches are expected to be added in the coming few days.